|
|
William Brandon Bowman
Springfield - William Brandon Bowman, son of William Granville Bowman and Linnie Susan Bowman was born July 13, 1939, and died November 9, 2019. He is survived by his brother Gerald Wilson Bowman and sisters Susan Bowman Rousselot (John) and Linda Bowman Herbert; nieces and nephews Gerald W. Bowman II (Lisa), Sarah Sandy (Dale), Michael Rousselot (Jennifer), Elizabeth Wilkinson (Zach), Theresa Vancouver (Michael), Mimi Rousselot, Robert Moore (Kris), Heidi Mills, Tyler Moore (Linda), Joshua Moore (Trish); cousins and great-nephews and nieces.
The greatest love and interest in his life was education: his classroom may have been the location, but the vision and inspiration he gave his students went beyond all boundaries. Through the years at chance meetings with former students, his influence and care were always acknowledged as instrumental in their lives.
Travel, another priority. The prospect of a proposed trip was always a temptation to which he yielded. Many trips to many countries added to his knowledge and appreciation of new cultures and historical achievements which he frequently incorporated into his teaching and used as fuel for entertaining.
Involvement in civic responsibilities and activities involved much volunteer contribution to the benefit of the fine arts organizations. He served on the board of directors of several organizations including the Community Foundation of Springfield, The Regional Arts Council, Springfield Little Theatre and others.
A life well lived to the benefit and pleasure of all who knew him.
Funeral services will be at Christ Episcopal Church Saturday, November 23, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the William Brandon Bowman Scholarship for Foreign Language, Springfield Public Schools' Foundation, 1131 Boonville 65802; The Springfield Regional Arts Council, 411 N Sherman Pkwy 65802; Springfield Little Theatre, 311 Walnut 5804.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21, 2019