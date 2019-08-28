|
|
William "Bill" Chambers Tordt
Springfield - William C. Tordt passed away Aug 23, 2019 with family by his side. He was born May 31, 1939, in Springfield, to Gerald and Mary (Chambers) Tordt. Bill retired from the U.S. Army in Jan 1977 as a Sergeant First Class. His civilian career included working for Strout Realty, Prime, Inc., and later Vincel Buick and Don Wessel Honda. Bill was a member of Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, Scottish Rite, and Arab Masonic Lodge. He was a charter member of the Kirby Wilcox Bicentennial American Legion Post #676.
Bill is survived by his wife, Billie; daughter, Jennifer Cook Wiehe and her husband, Charles of Springfield; adopted son, Patrick of Huntsville, AL; granddaughters: Jessica Lynn Van Kirk and Bailey Jo Cook; and one exceptional great-grandson, Jaxon Tordt; half-sisters: Mary Lindhorst of Sturgeon Bay, WI, and Sheila Silcox of Arnold, CA; half-brother, John Kutchback of Independence; several nieces, nephews, and dear friends. He is preceded in death by a half-brother, Steve Tordt.
Visitation will be held 12:30-1:30 pm, Thurs, Aug 29, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home. Inurnment will follow at 3:00 pm, at Missouri Veterans Cemetery, 5201 S. Southwood Road, Springfield.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 28, 2019