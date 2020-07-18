William Clarence Bush IV
October 9, 1943 - February 18, 2020
Bill was born in Newport News, Virginia, October 9, 1943 to William and Pauline (Gladden) Bush who proceed him in death. He died in Mazatlán Mexico, February 18, 2020 having the time of his life. He will be laid to rest at Springfield National Cemetery on July 20, 2020 with full military honors.
Bill is survived by daughters, Shelley Bush (William) Rowe and Angela (John) Straubel; fiancé Mary Klein; grandchildren Nathan Straubel, Erin Straubel, Charlotte Rowe, Kelsey Rowe, Kolten Rowe and Karrington McCord; sisters, Fran Lyle, Paula Goad, and Saundra Reynolds, and brother Gary Bush.
Bill joined the Air Force after graduating from Central High School in Springfield, MO and was stationed in Germany. This sparked his lifelong interest in travel. He was always looking forward to the next trip.
After returning to Springfield he graduated from Missouri State (SMSU) and began his long career which included tenures at Zenith, Texas Instruments, and the United State Post Office. But if you know Bill, you know he loved really loved to tinker and spent much of his time managing property. You might even consider him a handy man.
Bill is also well known for his somewhat reliable fleet of cars, his cockatiels, and his loyal dogs. He was keenly interested in golf, politics and any sporting event.
Bill was a kind soul and a friend to many. We will forever miss his warm hug and easy laugh.
In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri, https://www.swh.org/giving.html
.