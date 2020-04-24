Services
William Dale Morrison

William Dale Morrison Obituary
William Dale Morrison

William Dale Morrison passed at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday April 22, 2020 and will be laid to rest at Missouri Veteran's Cemetery, Springfield. He was born August 21, 1924, in Salem Arkansas, to William Torrey and Martha Elizabeth (Stroud) Morrison. He was married on February 28, 1948 in Piggott, Arkansas, to Vivian Paulene Stanley. Mr. Morrison retired from the United States Navy as a Chief Petty Officer. After retirement he owned and operated Hill and Dale Plumbing in Lemon Grove, CA until 1994 when they relocated to Springfield, MO. He enjoyed gardening and watching the birds and his flowers. He was a member of Second Baptist Church, Springfield. He is survived by his wife, Vivian Morrison, son, Rickey Dale Morrison, granddaughter's, Amanda L Morrison, Michael M (Morrison) Christian and husband, Brandon, and greatgrandchildren; two sisters, Georgia Hancock and LaVene Ross. He was preceded in death by his parents, youngest son, Terry Preston Morrison, two brothers and six sisters. Services are under the direction of Snapp-Bearden Funeral Directors, Branson.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
