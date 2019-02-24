Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
William Dennison Obituary
William Dennison

Mt. Vernon - William (Bill) C. Dennison, 86 passed away February 21, 2019, at the Veterans Home, in Mt. Vernon.

Mr. Dennison was born July 23, 1932, and is survived by his wife of 66 years, Patricia; two daughters, Paula Loftin, and husband David; Cathy Miller and her husband Richard; 4 grand children and 5 great grandchildren.

A memorial service and visitation will be held Tuesday, February 26, at 2:00 p.m., at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole St., Springfield. Private burial will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested donations be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 24, 2019
