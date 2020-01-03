|
|
William DeWitt Bell
Kansas City - Mr. William DeWitt Bell, 85, formerly of Kansas City, Mo., passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019 at the Jefferson City Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
He was born on January 28, 1934 in Kansas City, Mo., a son of the late DeWitt and Opal (Dotson) Bell. He and his brothers were raised in Kansas City and graduated from Southwest High School. William continued his education and graduated from Westminster College and Kansas State University.
He married Suzanne S. Sizemore on January 29, 1955 in Kansas City, Mo. She passed away in 2018.
William was a hard worker and held various positions in equipment and supplies in Kansas City, Springfield, Louisiana and Texas. He started with D.B. Bell & Son, Inc., Armco Steel Corp., Cummins Diesel Corp., and retired from O'Reilly Auto Parts.
William was an outdoorsman and enjoyed fishing, boating and water sports with family and friends. He took numerous family trips and traveled with Suzanne in retirement. He has left behind wonderful memories of being a loving father and grandfather.
Survivors include: his sons, Victor Bell (Christy) of Jefferson City, Mo., John Bell (Tammy) of Willard, Mo., and Adam Bell (Rosario) of Santa Rosa, CA; brothers, Timothy Bell (Martha) of Sebastopol, Ca., and John Bell of Denver, Co.; three grandchildren, Michelle Bell-Arce (Armando), Alex Bell (Brittney), and Daniel Bell; and five great-grandchildren.
A private family memorial will be held at a later time.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Freeman Mortuary.
www.freemanmortuary.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020