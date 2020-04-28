|
|
William E. "Bill" Barclay
Springfield - Bill Barclay left this world Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Little Rock, Arkansas at the age of 90. He was born March 4, 1930 in Springfield, Missouri to William and Georgia Barclay.
Bill graduated from Springfield Senior High School where he set track dash records. He attended Missouri State for one year then, graduated from Drury University in 1952 with a degree in economics.
After college he became a Marine officer, achieving the rank of Captain. Though honorably discharged he was always a Marine. He then served as an executive with the Crank Drug Stores and as Store Supervisor for Cranks in Springfield and Little Rock. Bill returned to Springfield and opened Auto-Magic car washes and Jiffy Lube Service Centers. He expanded the Jiffy Lube locations in Springfield and Little Rock. His friends often referred to him as the "Car Wash King".
Bill served on various boards including, Missouri State University Board of Regents (where he also presided as the President), MSU Foundation Board, and was also a founding member of the Papa Bears Booster Club. Bill was an ardent MSU backer. He also served on Great Southern Banks Board of Directors and served on the Board of the International Association of Car Washes as President.
Mr. Barclay was a businessman, who was well-known and well-liked. He had a delightful personality. He was honest, direct and unique. Bill was Bill. He was also a devoted husband, dad and family man.
Most importantly, Bill Barclay was a member of Springfield's Glendale Christian Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jan, and his daughter, Nancy Ann Beavers, who both passed away in 2013. Bill never recovered from losing these two special women.
Bill is survived by a daughter, Becky Carnathan (Gere) of Helena, Arkansas; son, William "Butch" Barclay (Kelli) of Little Rock, Arkansas; and stepson, Charles Rose of Colorado. He is also survived by three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Because of the COVID-19 virus, services will be at a later date. Online condolences may be left at www.gormanscharpf.com. Private family burial was in Hazelwood Cemetery, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Contributions may be made to the Missouri State University Foundation, 300 S. Jefferson, Springfield, MO 65806.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020