|
|
William F. Stout
Springfield - William F. Stout, 99, Springfield, MO passed away at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 in Cox South. He was born October 30, 1919 in Humansville, MO, the son of Roy and Elsie Stout.
He was an active member of Boy Scouts from youth throughout his adult life for over 85 years.
William was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy L. Stout.
He is survived by three sons, William N. (Sarah) Stout, James V. (Charli) Stout and Dennis L. (Carole) Stout; grandchildren, Jennifer (Randy), Tara, Karin (Stephen) and David; and seven great-grandchildren.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home with Dr. Rick Durham officiating. Burial will be in Texas. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rescue One, 1927 B East Bennett, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader on June 6, 2019