William (Bill) G. Cameron, Sr.
Republic - William (Bill) Grover Cameron, Sr., 87, of Republic, MO, passed away peacefully in Republic on November 27, 2020, surrounded by family. After breaking his hip in August, 2020, he had been resident at Sonshine Manor, Republic, MO.
Bill was born January 7, 1933, in Rural Piney (Alton), MO to William Austin and May Elizabeth (Wiggs) Cameron. He grew up in and around Rover, Brandsville, Koshkonong, Alton and West Plains, MO, until his marriage to Betty Jane Whiteside on May 14, 1959 in Mammoth Spring, AR, when they moved to Springfield, MO. Bill and Betty had two children, Charisse A. Cameron and William Cameron, Jr.
Bill had served two years in the US Army as a paratrooper and then devoted his career to over-the-road trucking, having worked for 36 years as an owner-operator leased to Frozen Food Express, Dallas, TX, from which he retired in 2001 after driving over 7 million miles. Bill was better known to his trucking friends as "Willie Lump-Lump", because of his willingness to lump freight for anyone that needed help. Bill worked hard and provided a good life for his family. In 1976, Bill joined Gate of the Temple Masonic Lodge, and then went on to become a 32nd Degree Mason with the Scottish Rite Valley of Joplin, and a member of the Director's Staff in the Abou Ben Adhem Shrine. He loved to drive the Director Staff's 1922 Model T fire engine in as many parades as he could participate in. Bill and Betty always enjoyed traveling with their friends on Shrine trips. He valued the brotherhood and good work that the Shrine offers.
Bill is predeceased by his wife Betty, his parents Austin and May, parents-in-law William and Mildred Whiteside, his sister Jennie Summers, a nephew Jerry House, and brother-in-law John Housh.
Bill is survived by his daughter Charisse of Republic, MO, son Bill, Jr. and his wife Amy and their two children Ashley and Ryan, all of Republic, MO; also, his sister Wanda Housh of Elkland, his brother Charles Cameron and wife, Velynda of Ozark; nieces Debora Summers and Ellen Cameron-Rice and nephews Bill Summers and Austin Cameron, several cousins and a host of dear friends across the country.
Visitation will be at Klingner-Cope Funeral Home at Rivermonte on Saturday, December 12, 2020 from Noon until 2:00 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Rivermonte Memorial Gardens. Masonic Rites will be performed during visitation. Masks will be required and social distancing will observed for everyone's safety.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children
, Abou Ben Adhem Shrine, 601 St. Louis St. Springfield, MO 65806, or online at https://www.shrinershospitalsforchildren.org/shc