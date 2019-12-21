|
|
William Gene DeLisle
Cowgill - William Gene DeLisle, 89, formerly of Springfield, Mo, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Golden Age Nursing Home, Braymer, MO.
Bill was born the son of William and Ida (Haslip) DeLisle on October 25, 1930, in Ozark, Missouri. His father passed away when Bill was twelve years old, leaving the rest of the family to help on the farm to provide for the family. He graduated from high school in 1948. William served in the United States Air Force for four years, in California, Wyoming, Louisiana, and Sedalia, Mo, and then served as a Tech Sargent in the Reserves for eight years. He earned a degree in Business Administration from Southwest Missouri University. For thirty-three years, he worked for the IRS as a Field Agent, Office Audit Supervisor, Program Manager, and Branch Chief in Kansas City, MO, and Memphis, Tennessee. For twenty years he prepared tax returns. Bill was a member of the Second Baptist Church, Springfield, MO.
He is survived by his wife, Doris Ann DeLisle of the home; sisters, Doris Tilton of Mt. Vernon, MO, and Donna Barnett (Richard) of Nixa, MO; brother, Jim DeLisle (Barbara) of Topeka, KS; sister-in-law, Charlene DeLisle of Ozark, Missouri; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Eileen Stockton, Ruth Cole, and Linda Rothermel; brother, Bob DeLisle; brothers-in-law, Kent Stockton, Victor Cole, Charles Tilton, Loren Brookshier, and Ralph Firth; and sisters-in-law, Frances Brookshier, and DeLoris Firth.
Funeral services will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, MO, on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m., with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. Friends may call at the Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, Braymer, MO, on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Burial will be at Cowgill Cemetery, Cowgill, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019