William George Griffin
Willard - William (Bill) George Griffin, 68, of Willard, MO passed away May 31, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.
Bill was born in West Plains, MO on December 25, 1950 to Floyd and Catherine (Johnson) Griffin. On November 28, 1969 he married the love of his life, Carol (Young) Griffin.
He spent the majority of his career in the transportation industry first as a salesperson and delivery driver for Colonial Bakery. He went on to be an over the road driver spending the majority of the time working for Wilson Logistics. Bill went on to be a fleet manager for them until his retirement in February 2017.
In his spare time, Bill enjoyed watching St Louis Cardinals baseball and NASCAR. Visiting casinos was one of his favorite pastimes. He loved to spend time with family and they could always count on his quick wit and sense of humor for a good laugh.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, June Ettestad.
He is survived by his wife, Carol Griffin of the home; son Steve (Cindy) Griffin of Springfield; daughter Rhonda (Dewayne) Thornton of Willard; daughter Heather Griffin (Aaron Bauer) of Springfield; brother Floyd Griffin of Paul's Valley, OK; sister Hazel Pownall of North Bend, WA; his prized grandchildren Tessa Thornton and Colton Thornton of Willard; brother-in-law James (Juanita) Young of Springfield; Rick Young of Clever; James Shields of Ozark; sister-in-law Mary (Gary) Longenecker of Nixa; Barbara Young of Springfield; and many loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Greenlawn North in Springfield on June 4th from 6-8 PM. A graveside service and burial will be held at White Chapel Memorial Gardens at 2 PM on June 5th.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bill's name to The online, at the funeral home, or via phone at 1-800-227-2345.
Published in the News-Leader on June 3, 2019