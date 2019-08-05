Services
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
(417) 732-2535
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Meadors Funeral Home
314 N Main Ave
Republic, MO 65738
William (Bill) Grimmett


1934 - 2019
William (Bill) Grimmett Obituary
William (Bill) Grimmett

Brookline - William Charles (Bill) Grimmett, passed away August 2, 2019. He was born on March 28, 1934, to Casey and Gladys (Garoutte) Grimmett.

Bill attended and graduated school from Republic. He proudly served his country in Korea. He went on to work at MFA Plant Foods and worked over 30 years as a maintenance supervisor at Fasco, in Ozark. Bill was able to fix anything. One of his favorite pastimes was trading and buying Chevy trucks. He also loved his grandchildren greatly.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Sue. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Shirley (Lee); their only child, Shelly and her husband, Steve Crawford; three grandchildren, B.J. Crawford, Michael Crawford and Jamie Dryer (Calvin); one great granddaughter, Hadley.

A special thank you to the staff of Colonial Springs Healthcare Facility of Buffalo, who have cared for him the last few months.

A visitation will be held for Bill on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. with a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Meadors Funeral Home, Republic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Calvary Chapel Building Fund, Buffalo, Missouri. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 5, 2019
