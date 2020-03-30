Services
Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home Inc
303 S Jefferson Ave
Aurora, MO 65605
(417) 678-2144
William H. "Bill" Swartz


1936 - 2020
William H. "Bill" Swartz Obituary
William H. "Bill" Swartz

Aurora - William H. "Bill" Swartz, formerly of Aurora, Missouri, passed away March 29, 2020 at the age of 83 in Springfield, Missouri. He was born on May 2, 1936, in Clay Center, Kansas to Maryon "Buzz" Swartz and Allene (Cochrane) Swartz. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps from May 1955 through April 1959. Bill was a Registered Professional Civil Engineer and worked on many highways, bridges, and treatment plants from New Mexico to Missouri. He was a former deacon and elder of the First Presbyterian Church in Aurora. Bill also served as a City Councilman during Aurora's centennial celebration and was a member of the Southwest Chapter of the Missouri Society of Professional Engineers.

Bill is survived by Carolyn, his wife of 62 years; his daughter Pamela Fly and husband, Mark, of Broken Arrow, Oklahoma; son Steven and wife Billie of Ballwin, Missouri and son Jay and wife Michelle of Springfield. He was blessed with six grandchildren, Katherine Fly of Broken Arrow; Keiler Swartz of St. Louis; Jeremiah Fly of Edmond, Oklahoma; Elizabeth Swartz of New York City; Tricia Swartz and Landon Swartz, both of Columbia. In addition, his sister, Mary Lou Gray, and brothers, D. Michael and Patrick Swartz survive. He was preceded in death by his sister Elizabeth Sue Ball.

As an engineer, Bill was an invaluable source of information and experience for his co-workers. In his later years, he also ran marathons and participated in rifle competitions. Throughout his life, he carried Marine Corps values - Honor, Courage, Commitment - in all he did.

In light of the concerns and restrictions placed on group gatherings due to COVID-19, the immediate family will hold a graveside service under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora.

A celebration of Bill's life for friends and extended family will be held at a later date to be determined. The family appreciates all thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Mercy Health Foundation (specify Hospice Services), Springfield, Missouri.

Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
