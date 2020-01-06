|
|
Judge William (Bill) Hass
Springfield, MO - Judge William (Bill) Ralph Hass passed away on December 30, 2019 at the age of 83 years.
A memorial service will be held at Wesley United Methodist Church in Springfield, Missouri at 11:00am, Friday, January 10, 2020 under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home and a celebration of life service at Hass-Darr Hall located on the campus of Missouri State University West Plains at 10:00am, Saturday, January 11, 2020.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 6 to Jan. 8, 2020