1/1
William Herbert Synder
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Herbert Synder

Springfield - William Herbert Snyder was born in Galloway, Missouri March 16, 1932, the seventh child, and first son, of William Peter and Alice Mae (Roach) Snyder. He left this world August 14, 2020, after a lengthy battle with dementia. In his early years, Bill worked with his father, selling newspapers on the Square in Springfield. Other early jobs included dishwashing at Pig N' Bun (now Mexican Villa), and working in a canning factory in Hampton, Iowa. At the age of twenty, Bill became a member of the United States Army, serving in Battery 'A' of the 12th Field Artillery Battalion in Korea from April,1953 to June, 1954, achieving the rank of Tech Sergeant. For his service, he received the Bronze Star and several other military citations. After his time in Korea, he returned to Missouri to complete his service in the Army Reserve. Soon after his return, Bill married Bernice Bishop, and they started a family, first William Lee Snyder, then three years later, Thomas Walter. In 1962, Bill started his career as a correctional officer with the Bureau of Prisons, beginning with several months at the penitentiary in Leavenworth, Kansas before transferring to the Federal Medical Center in Springfield. After twenty years of service, Bill retired in 1982. Bill enjoyed traveling, watching the St. Louis Cardinals, playing pool at the Elks lodge, and being thrifty. Probably more than anything else, he enjoyed haggling, and getting a good deal. Preceding Bill in death were his parents, and all of his siblings (Ruby, Juanita, Lydia, Della, Doris, Lillian and Bob). Left behind to mourn his passing are his sons, William Lee Snyder (and wife Teresa) of Springfield, and Thomas Walter Snyder (and wife Sandy) of Rogersville, grandsons William Paul Snyder (and wife Rebecca) of Joplin, Andrew Wayne Snyder (and wife Joanna) of Nixa, and Steven Craig Snyder (and wife Dana) of Dallas, Texas, and great-grandchildren Rylee, Christian, Jude, Tatum, Joy, and Graham.The family extends its appreciation to the staff at The Gardens, and Springfield Rehabilitation Center. A memorial visitation for Bill will be held at Greenlawn Funeral Home South on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A graveside service will follow on Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at 11:00 am in Old Galloway Cemetery.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Old Galloway Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved