1/1
William "Randy" Jordan
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Randy" Jordan

Rogersville - William Randall "Randy" Jordan, 62, of Rogersville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his daughter's home in Jackson.

He was born May 29, 1958 in Springfield, son of Robert A. and Lavera "Polly" Brooks Jordan.

Randy was a graduate of Rogersville High School in Rogersville, Missouri and worked for Davis Excavating for 36 years until recently retiring due to his health.

Loving survivors include a daughter Ashley (Scott) Blakey and their daughter Paisley of Jackson; two brothers; Bob (Kurt Peldszus) Jordan of Springfield and Ron (Shellie Wilson) Jordan of Verona, Missouri; five nieces; Janelle (Thomas) Turney, Nicole (Daniel) Luning, Vanessa (Michael) Holt, Summer (Brandon) Brooks and Sami Jordan; his former wife and dear close friend, Christine Kahler of French Village, Missouri; Kaylon (Abbie) Kahler and family.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepmother, Florence Jordan, and a brother, Reno Hyde.

McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson was entrusted with Randy's final care.

A memorial visitation will be held in honor of Randy on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to Kelley Cemetery, 12742 West Farm Road 64, Ash Grove, Missouri 65604.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield
500 E. Walnut Street
Springfield, MO 65806
417-862-4433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home - Springfield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 5, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved