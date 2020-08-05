William "Randy" Jordan
Rogersville - William Randall "Randy" Jordan, 62, of Rogersville, Missouri, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020 at his daughter's home in Jackson.
He was born May 29, 1958 in Springfield, son of Robert A. and Lavera "Polly" Brooks Jordan.
Randy was a graduate of Rogersville High School in Rogersville, Missouri and worked for Davis Excavating for 36 years until recently retiring due to his health.
Loving survivors include a daughter Ashley (Scott) Blakey and their daughter Paisley of Jackson; two brothers; Bob (Kurt Peldszus) Jordan of Springfield and Ron (Shellie Wilson) Jordan of Verona, Missouri; five nieces; Janelle (Thomas) Turney, Nicole (Daniel) Luning, Vanessa (Michael) Holt, Summer (Brandon) Brooks and Sami Jordan; his former wife and dear close friend, Christine Kahler of French Village, Missouri; Kaylon (Abbie) Kahler and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a stepmother, Florence Jordan, and a brother, Reno Hyde.
McCombs Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jackson was entrusted with Randy's final care.
A memorial visitation will be held in honor of Randy on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home in Springfield, Missouri.
Memorials may take the form of contributions to Kelley Cemetery, 12742 West Farm Road 64, Ash Grove, Missouri 65604.
