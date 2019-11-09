|
William Lawrence Burks
Springfield - William Lawrence Burks, 83, died November 7th, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO, after complications from a motor vehicle accident.
Mr. Burks was born on February 17th, 1936, in Fordland, MO, to Herschel and Flora Jane Burks.He graduated from Fordland High School. After high school he joined the army and served in the Korean War. He married Diantha Myers on October 10th, 1959.They raised three children. He worked at Dayco for 38 years.
In his spare time he loved training his Missouri Fox Trotters.He loved to go to Ava, MO, to show his horses and talk to his horse friends. He was frequently invited to be a judge at horse shows across the country.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herschel and Flora Jane Burks, brother, Howard Burks, sister, Joyce McNish and daughter Dana Potter.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Diantha Burks, his sisters Barbara Ince and Louise Bulanda, his sons Kenny Burks and Shawn Burks, granddaughter Nicole Potter and grandson Taylor Potter and numerous nieces and nephews.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019