William "Pat" Manes
Springfield - William "Pat" Manes, 84, of Springfield, Missouri passed away on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Pat loved to play golf and play the guitar. He proudly served in the US Navy. Pat was married to his loving wife, Barbara (Sapp) Manes for 65 years.
Pat was preceded in death by his parents and 9 brothers and sisters. He is survived by his wife, Barbara, his 3 children, Janis (Greg) Morris, Randy (Lynda) Manes and Teresa (James) Thompson, 5 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Patty Reed and Nita Breazeale and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be on Monday, February 17, 2020 from 5 pm to 7 pm in Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Graveside services on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 10:00 am in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.
Donations can be made to Children's Miracle Network or Boulevard Baptist Church
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020