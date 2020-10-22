William "Bill" MeissnerNixa - William (Bill) Meissner, age 85, formerly of St. Charles passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020. He was born October 28, 1934 in Waltham, Massachusetts to James and Antoinette (Bernal) Meissner. Bill's family moved to St. Charles during his childhood.Bill served in the Army during the Korean War. He achieved the rank of Sergeant and operated armored tanks.After the war Bill returned to the St. Louis area where he became an iron worker and later a pipe fitter. He was also a member of the Pipe Fitters Local 562 Union.Bill was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed bass fishing at Table Rock Lake and participated in many tournaments. He also enjoyed hunting for pheasants and quail and scuba diving.Bill is survived by his daughters Patricia Platou, her husband Stephen of Nixa, Amy Rice, her husband Matthew of Kirkland, WA; and a son John Meissner of Columbia; nine grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Bill is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Joann; A daughter Eva Schneider; and a great-granddaughter Lilly McGinnis.The family will hold a private grave side service at Memorial Park Cemetery in St. Louis.Cremation is under the direction of Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.