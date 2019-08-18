|
|
William N. "Bill" Guess
Billings - William N. "Bill" Guess, age 68, of Billings, Missouri, passed away on Friday, August 12, 2019. He was born in California to Emma (Hall) and James Guess. Bill was raised in Maysville, Missouri by Emma and Gene Newkirk.
He was united in marriage to Jamie Engelken in 1970. He worked for Lowe's for 22 years, retiring in 2016.
Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Emma Newkirk.
He is survived by his stepfather, Gene Newkirk; his wife, Jamie; a son, Jay (Leslie); two granddaughters, Paige and Taylor; a brother, Bob Guess (Pat); two sisters, Marcia (Harry) Hopper, and Alice McKee (Bruce); a sister in law, Judy (Dale) Blach; and eight nieces and nephews.
"No services are planned, but please do a kind deed for someone in memory of Bill."
Family and friends may share online condolences at www.meadorsfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 18, 2019