Graveside services for William Ralph Grayson, 94, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, formerly of Pryor, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Pryor. Family and friends are invited to Mid-American Grille, south of Pryor, after the graveside service.
You can leave online condolences for Ralph at stephens-key.com or the Stephens-Key Facebook page. Services are under the direction of Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care in Pryor, Oklahoma.
He is survived by his two children, Debby Grayson of Republic, Missouri and Rick Grayson of Nixa, Missouri; one granddaughter, Casey Anderson of Springfield, Missouri ; one sister, Phyllis Bruton of Commerce, Oklahoma and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews that meant a great deal to him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to:
Heart of the Ozarks Jr. Golf Foundation
2846 West Farm Road 190
Springfield, MO 65810
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020