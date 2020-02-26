Resources
William Ralph Grayson

William Ralph Grayson Obituary
Graveside services for William Ralph Grayson, 94, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, formerly of Pryor, will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Graham Memorial Cemetery in Pryor. Family and friends are invited to Mid-American Grille, south of Pryor, after the graveside service.

You can leave online condolences for Ralph at stephens-key.com or the Stephens-Key Facebook page. Services are under the direction of Stephens-Key Funeral and Cremation Care in Pryor, Oklahoma.

He is survived by his two children, Debby Grayson of Republic, Missouri and Rick Grayson of Nixa, Missouri; one granddaughter, Casey Anderson of Springfield, Missouri ; one sister, Phyllis Bruton of Commerce, Oklahoma and he is also survived by many nieces and nephews that meant a great deal to him. He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife Barbara.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to:

Heart of the Ozarks Jr. Golf Foundation

2846 West Farm Road 190

Springfield, MO 65810
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 26 to Feb. 29, 2020
