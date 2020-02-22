|
William Ray (Bill) Gooch
William Ray (Bill) Gooch, 79, of Springfield, Missouri, passed away surrounded by his family on February 20, 2020, at 8pm.
Bill is survived by sons Adam (husband Joseph) of Chicago, IL, and Jason (wife Sara) of San Rafael, CA, and grandchildren Hazel and Simon. Bill was a loving son, father, grandfather, and friend to everyone.
Bill loved sportscars and boating, especially relaxing on his various boats on Table Rock Lake. As a young man he spent many days on Table Rock Lake and Bull Shoals with his family and friends. He spent his free time for years as a member of the Ozarks Yacht Club and the Sports Car Club of America. He was an avid scuba diver and enjoyed trips to exotic locations, such as Cozumel, Mexico, the Fiji Islands and Roatan, Honduras.
Bill was a proud Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, serving for four years on the destroyer USS Brister.
Throughout his life he worked in various fields, from helping in his parents' grocery store and managing a mini golf course in Branson as a young man, to DJ'ing at a local radio station, to management careers at Johnson and Johnson in Texas, and RT French in Springfield. His final career was spent working with his hands and a solid group of friends at Paul Mueller Company. After retirement, he enjoyed spending time back on Lake Table Rock Lake, where he whiled away many hours relaxing and watching the stars. Bill was especially proud of his sons and their accomplishments, and dearly loved any time he got to spend with his grandchildren.
A special thank you to the people at the Township Senior Living in Battlefield and Intrepid Hospice for their loving care and support during his final days. Bill has asked that his ashes be divided, to be interred beside his mother and father and spread on Table Rock Lake. A celebration of life will be held this summer.
Memorial donations may be made to the ().
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2020