William (Bill) Spencer James
Springfield - William (Bill) Spencer James, 84 went home to be with Christ on August 8, 2019 at his home in Springfield, MO with his family by his side.
He leaves behind his wife of 50 years Judith (Sexton) James, two brothers Harry James and wife Laura of Warsaw, MO and Earnest James and wife Joyce of Raytown, MO; his 3 sons Spencer James and wife Judy of Lee Summit, MO, Jeff James and wife Jennifer of Nixa , MO, and Joshua James of Springfield, MO; his daughter Lisa James also of Springfield; 5 grandchildren Jennifer James, Desiree Jones, Nick James, Dakota James, Benjamin James; and 5 great grandchildren.
Born Sept. 10, 1934 in Damsel, MO to Earnest James and Alta Mae (Hunter) James. Bill entered the United States Navy on 1/11/1952 at age 17 where he served until 1/10/1960. He served his country during the Korean Conflict on the fire and rescue team for four years and then in the Naval reserves for another four.
After leaving the Navy, where he earned his GED, Bill continued his education taking college night classes while serving as a reserve officer for the Lees Summit PD and working fulltime as a supervisor in manufacturing plants within the Kansas City area. Bill married the love of his life on September 20,1969 and soon after moved to Springfield, MO to begin working for the Frisco Railroad. Bill enjoyed working for the railroad other than being away from home so much. He worked for the railroad for over thirty years as a locomotive engineer and retired in October of 2000.
Bill enjoyed travel throughout his life taking annual island vacations with Judith and Canada trips where he enjoyed the other love of his life, fishing. An avid lifelong outdoorsman some of Bill's happiest times were spent camping at the lake just enjoying God's creation. He professed Christ as his savior and was baptized on March 14, 2004 at Calvary Bible Church in Nixa, MO. Bill was also a lifelong member of the Masonic Lodge in Grandview, MO.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 on Tuesday August 13,2019 at Greenlawn Funeral Home South 441 West Battlefield Springfield, MO. with graveside service to follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery 5201 Southwood Rd. Springfield, MO. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to NAMI (National Alliance of Mental Illness) in Bill's name.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 11, 2019