William Stuart Bothwell Palmer
William Stuart Bothwell Palmer was born on September 3, 1991 and died on November 25, 2019. He was a beautiful child who grew into a very handsome man. He is survived by his parents, Robert Palmer and Brent Bothwell Palmer, and his two brothers and their wives, Joshua Palmer and Anna Dey, Sam Palmer and Katie Rogers.
Will was loved by his many friends. He was smart and extremely athletic. He still holds the records for the 50-yard dash at Pershing Middle School. Almost from the day he was born, he was a fierce competitor on the soccer field, receiving many accolades, including playing as a freshman alongside his older brother, Sam - who he idolized - in Glendale's district finals.
He loved the outdoors, hiking, hunting, and mountain climbing. He summited Long's Peak, a 14er in Rocky Mountain National Park, with his mother at the age of eleven.
Will was very opinionated and outspoken, but would do anything for anyone and could light up a room with his easy smile and laugh. He loved animals and wanted to adopt everyone he saw. He loved his family and friends deeply.
He wanted to have his own family one day and, in particular, be a father. He had attended Missouri State University and was a few hours short of graduating when he decided to become an electrician. He enjoyed working with his hands and loved his job.
He was introduced to yoga in 2015. He became very advanced and was an instructor at various studios in town. He said that yoga gave him strength, sensitivity, and peace.
Will fought for years against his addiction. Recovery and sobriety were always his goal and, in fact, he was sober for significant periods of time. However, he eventually lost his long struggle and overdosed. If you or a loved one is in this fight, reach out for help. There is a strong sober community here in Springfield, and they stand ready to help everyone achieve recovery.
Visitation with family and friends will be from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, December 2. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a Celebration of Will's Life. The services will be held at The Downtown Church at 413 E. Walnut St. in Springfield. Please use the East entrance. In lieu of flowers, please give a gift in his name to the Humane Society of Southwest Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, 2019