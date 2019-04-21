|
William Thomas Horton, Sr.
Springfield - William Thomas Horton, Sr., 92, of Springfield, passed away Friday April 19, 2019 in the Missouri Veterans Home in Mt. Vernon, MO after the slow deterioration of his health due to Alzheimer's Disease.
Bill was born October 6, 1926 in Springfield, MO the fourth of eleven children to Frank A. and Florence (Brugger) Horton. He attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Springfield Senior High School, graduating in 1944. Bill served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II and the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War.
He married Mary Teresa Francka February 13, 1960 by Monsignor John Westhues in St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Karlin, Mo. Bill was a proud member of IBEW Local #453. He and Mary bought a small dairy farm east of Slagle in Polk County and farmed there until moving back to Springfield in 2002.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings, Frank Jr., Jack, Virginia, Dick, Catherine, and Carl.
He is survived by his wife Mary; sons Bill Horton, Jr. (Sandy), Rich (Tammy), and John (Kristy); ten grandchildren; one great grandchild; siblings Pat (Belle), Barbara, Charlie (Linda), and Mary Ann and family friend Virginia Mayeux; sisters-in-law Judy and Clara; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 pm Tuesday April 23, 2019 with Rosary services to begin at 7 pm. all in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. Funeral mass will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday April 24, 2019 in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Tom Kiefer celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Wenceslaus Cemetery near Bolivar, Missouri under the care of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations in Bill's memory may be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 21, 2019