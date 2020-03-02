|
William "Bill" Verfurth
Billings - William "Bill" Verfurth, Billings, Missouri, passed away peacefully on February 28, 2020 at the age of 89 years old. Bill was born on August 29, 1930 in Billings to Henry and Lee Verfurth. He was a lifelong member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Billings.
Following a four-year tour of duty in the United States Navy, Bill married the love of his life, Joanne Miles, on August 28, 1954. Bill and Joanne celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary in 2019.
Bill is survived by his wife, Joanne, of the home; daughters Candy Laney, Kim Graham, and Patty Corbett; sisters Mary Hillhouse and Virginia Reichert; eight grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Visitation for Bill will be Wednesday, March 4, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Meadors Funeral Home in Billings, Missouri. Funeral Mass will be on March 5, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Billings.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020