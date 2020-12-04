1/1
William Walter "Bill" Kiefer
William "Bill" Walter Kiefer

Springfield - William "Bill" Walter Kiefer, 88, died Dec. 2 after a short illness.

Bill was a lifelong resident of Springfield and a graduate of Central High School. After graduation he worked at Wickman's Nursery and The Pioneer Floral Co.

Bill served in the army overseas during the Korean War as part of the First Field Artillery Battalion Battery D. He trained at Ft. Sill, Oklahoma.

After completing his military service, he began his career with the Frisco Railroad as a switchman. After his retirement he enjoyed volunteering at the Railroad Historical Museum in Springfield with his fellow railroad men. Bill was a longtime fan of the Drury University and MSU basketball teams and regularly attended games.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles W. Kiefer and Minnie E. Foster, his sister Mary Jane Kiefer, and brothers Samuel Dean Kiefer and Charles Franklin Kiefer. He is survived by three nieces and several great nieces and nephews. Private family graveside service will be held at Bellview Cemetery. Memorials can be made to the Railroad Historical Museum.

Permanent online condolences, stories and photos may be shared at www.hhlohmeyer.com.






Published in News-Leader from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
December 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences at this difficult time.
The Staff of Herman H. Lohmeyer Funeral Home
