1/1
William "Willie" Yates
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William "Willie" Yates

Ash Grove - William "Willie" Yates, 70 of Ash Grove passed away August 3, 2020. He was the son of Charles and Betty (Rasnic) Yates and was born in Ash Grove, Missouri on September 26, 1949. On December 23, 1969 Willie and Shirley Mae (Huber) were united in marriage. To this union they shared 50 years and were blessed to have 2 children, a son, Brian Glenn and a daughter, Kimberly Mae.

Willie was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Ash Grove High School in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Army right after graduation. He served with honor in the Vietnam Conflict from 1967-1970, winning the Bronze Star for actions in the Tett Offensive in 1968. Willie also served two years in the National Guard from 1972-1973. Willie loved to be outdoors no matter if it was yardwork, or deer hunting, or turkey hunting. His absolute favorite outdoor activity was fishing. He said fishing was where he would talk to God. Willie was a loyal and loving husband and a wonderful and proud father, who always put his family first. Everyone that was honored to call him a friend, knew his willingness to lend a helping hand, loved his sense of humor and infectious laugh. You could always count on him.

Willie is survived by his wife, Shirley Yates; son, Brian Yates and wife Amelia; granddaughters, Chelsea Yates, Courtney Yates; brother, Donald Yates; half-brothers, Earl Cameron and wife Lestra, Wesley Cameron and wife Debbie; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.

Willie is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Kimberly Mae.

Due to COVID-19, the family requests that the visitation be no contact. (No hugging or shaking of hands). Visitation will be from 5:00PM-8:00PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Graveside services will be 10:00AM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Sinking Creek Cemetery, Everton, MO.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove
201 S. Daniel
Ash Grove, MO 65604
(417) 751-2522
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wilson - Griffin Funeral Homes - Ash Grove

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved