William "Willie" Yates



Ash Grove - William "Willie" Yates, 70 of Ash Grove passed away August 3, 2020. He was the son of Charles and Betty (Rasnic) Yates and was born in Ash Grove, Missouri on September 26, 1949. On December 23, 1969 Willie and Shirley Mae (Huber) were united in marriage. To this union they shared 50 years and were blessed to have 2 children, a son, Brian Glenn and a daughter, Kimberly Mae.



Willie was a lifelong area resident and graduated from Ash Grove High School in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Army right after graduation. He served with honor in the Vietnam Conflict from 1967-1970, winning the Bronze Star for actions in the Tett Offensive in 1968. Willie also served two years in the National Guard from 1972-1973. Willie loved to be outdoors no matter if it was yardwork, or deer hunting, or turkey hunting. His absolute favorite outdoor activity was fishing. He said fishing was where he would talk to God. Willie was a loyal and loving husband and a wonderful and proud father, who always put his family first. Everyone that was honored to call him a friend, knew his willingness to lend a helping hand, loved his sense of humor and infectious laugh. You could always count on him.



Willie is survived by his wife, Shirley Yates; son, Brian Yates and wife Amelia; granddaughters, Chelsea Yates, Courtney Yates; brother, Donald Yates; half-brothers, Earl Cameron and wife Lestra, Wesley Cameron and wife Debbie; nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and many friends.



Willie is preceded in death by his parents and daughter Kimberly Mae.



Due to COVID-19, the family requests that the visitation be no contact. (No hugging or shaking of hands). Visitation will be from 5:00PM-8:00PM, Thursday, August 6, 2020 Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO. Graveside services will be 10:00AM, Friday, August 7, 2020, at Sinking Creek Cemetery, Everton, MO.









