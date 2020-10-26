William Zoller
Billings - William (Bill) Zoller, 95, of Billings, Missouri went to be with his Lord on October 24, 2020.
He was born June 4, 1925 to Fred and Lena Zoller.
He was united in marriage to Mable Gibson on September 22, 1946. Bill was a farmer and carpenter in the Billings area.
He is survived by his daughters, Diane (Fred) Zell of Billings, Missouri and Janet ( Gene) Carlisle of Olathe, Kansas; six grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and 3 great- great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held October 29, 2020 from 1 to 2 pm with a chapel funeral
service to follow at 2pm in Meadors Funeral Home, Billings, Missouri. Burial will follow at Smart Cemetery,
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Billings Christian Church
P.O. Box 350 Billings, Missouri.
Online condolences may be made at meadorsfuneralhome.com