Daniel Funeral Home
1201 Broadway Street
Lamar, MO 64759
(417) 682-5518
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Daniel Funeral Home
1201 Broadway Street
Lamar, MO 64759
Funeral service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Daniel Funeral Home
1201 Broadway Street
Lamar, MO 64759
Funeral service
Following Services
Rock Prairie Cemetery
Halltown, MO
Burial
Following Services
Rock Prairie Cemetery
Halltown, MO
Willie Dale Keatts


1925 - 2019
Willie Dale Keatts Obituary
Willie Dale Keatts

Golden City - Willie Dale Keatts, age 93, of Golden City, Missouri passed away May 03, 2019, at Good Shepherd Community Care, Lockwood, MO.

Willie Dale was born August 31, 1925 in Billings, MO to Amos E. and Glenn (Ward) Oetker. Willie Dale graduated from Billings High School and attended Teachers College, what is now SMS in Springfield, MO. On August 23, 1947, she married James Henry Keatts in Bentonville, AR and together they raised five children.

Willie Dale was an elementary school teacher in rural Marionville, MO, and Republic, MO, worked at Rice's Feed Store in Golden City, started the Barton County Health Department, where she worked for 20 years, retiring in 1988. After retirement she and her husband bought the old Golden City Lumber Yard and converted it into a daycare that she operated for 14 years until she retired again at age 78. Willie Dale loved to read and play pitch, but her greatest love was to be with her family. She was a member of the Golden City United Methodist Church.

Survivors include three sons, Wayne (Jean) Keatts, Golden City, MO, Max (Vickie) Keatts, Greenfield, MO, Leroy (Joyce) Keatts, Lamar, MO; one daughter, Linda (Ron) Ward, Springfield, MO; a daughter-in-law, Rhonda Keatts, Springfield, MO; a sister, Charlene Burkey, Billings, MO; 13 grandchildren, Brianne ?, Ashley Newman, Matt Keatts, Jeff Etem, Jill Doke, Tina Stump, Lisa Kinnunen, Michael Keatts, Scott Keatts, Janna Cooper, Jeremy Keatts, Jessica Schwarzkopf, and Jenni Keatts; 27 great-grandchildren and 13 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceding in death were her parents, husband, James Keatts, a son Alan Keatts, a sister, Susie Burkey; and a great-granddaughter, Kelly Jo Stump.

Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at Daniel Funeral Home with burial to follow in Rock Prairie Cemetery, Halltown, MO.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, Monday, at the funeral home.

Contributions are suggested to in care of Daniel Funeral Home.

Condolences may be shared at www.dfhlamar.com
Published in the News-Leader on May 5, 2019
