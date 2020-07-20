Willie Winkler
Springfield - Willis "Willie" E. Winkler, 78, of Springfield passed away July 19, 2020. He was born July 15, 1942 in Tabor, IA to Leonard and Gladys Hawk Winkler. He was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the BNSF Railroad.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kenny Winkler.
He is survived by his son, Danny Winkler of Springfield; siblings Lois Anderson of San Antonio, TX and Kenny Winkler (Barbara) of Sidney, IA and grandchildren Dakota and Drake Winkler.
No services are planned at this time.