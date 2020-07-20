1/1
Willie Winkler
1942 - 2020
Willie Winkler

Springfield - Willis "Willie" E. Winkler, 78, of Springfield passed away July 19, 2020. He was born July 15, 1942 in Tabor, IA to Leonard and Gladys Hawk Winkler. He was an Air Force Veteran and retired from the BNSF Railroad.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Kenny Winkler.

He is survived by his son, Danny Winkler of Springfield; siblings Lois Anderson of San Antonio, TX and Kenny Winkler (Barbara) of Sidney, IA and grandchildren Dakota and Drake Winkler.

No services are planned at this time. Online guestbook can be signed at gormanscharpf.com




Published in News-Leader from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
