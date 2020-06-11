Willis Earl Housley
1941 - 2020
Willis Earl Housley

Springfield - Willis Earl Housley, Sr., 78, died unexpectedly at Mercy Hospital, Springfield, MO on June 10, 2020. He was born August 26, 1941, in Springfield, MO, the son of William and Jeanette (Parker) Housley. Willis graduated from Central High School, class of 1958. Following graduation, he served in the U.S. Navy. He married the love of his life, Wanda (Stevens) Housley on December 16, 1961 and they were married for 50 wonderful years.

Willis was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather and lived a life of service as a police officer in Springfield and St. Louis MO. He was a faithful follower of Christ and served in many churches throughout his lifetime. He was a member of Baptist Temple, Springfield. He loved old cars, especially his Studebakers. Willis was proud to be a Veteran and served his country well. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda and one sister, Sue Arnall. He is survived by three sons, Willis E Housley, Jr (Cindy) of Prattville, AL.; Phillip A Housley (Stephanie) of Springfield, MO; and Bryan C Housley (Christy) of St. Louis, MO; one brother, Stephen Housley (Linda) of Branson, MO; two sisters, Janet Spellman of Springfield, MO; and Sharon Moseley (Bob) of Hurley, MO; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, gifts may be given for the ongoing ministry of Baptist Temple of Springfield, MO.

Visitation will be held Sunday evening, June 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. at the Greenlawn North Funeral Home of Springfield. Due to COVID-19 a private family service will be held the following day.






Published in News-Leader from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
