Willis J. Leeper, Walnut Grove, passed away December 27, 2019, after a short illness, at the age of 82.
He was born on August 12, 1937 to Eldridge and Zetta (Bloomer) Leeper.
Willis graduated from Walnut Grove in 1955. He was a natural athlete and excelled in basketball, football, and baseball.
Willis married his high school sweetheart, Clara Creed in 1956 and they have enjoyed 63 years together and to this union 3 children were born.
Willis was a very respected farmer throughout the area and known for his tremendous strength. He also was a delegate of MFA Oil, served on Everton School Board, coached many years of little league baseball and little league basketball. Willis was also an active member, for over 64 years, of Walnut Grove First Christian Church, where he served as Elder. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandad.
Willis was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Mary Hawkins; 4 brothers, George, Francis, Robert, and Joe Leeper.
Willis is survived by his devoted wife, Clara; son, Tim (Lynetta); daughters, Tammy Cunningham (Alan), Tracey McCullough (Terry); grandchildren, Jason (Talyia), Shay (Zach), Courtnee (Michael), Jessica, Jamie (Michael), Justin (Diane), Taylor (Taylor), Jason (Karla), Krista; great grandchildren, Calvin, Ellie, Oliver, Roka, Pearce, Knox, Memphis, Kirstin, Dustin; great- great grandchildren, Trenton, Ganton, Kierra, and two more on the way.
Visitation will be from 5:00PM-7:00PM, Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove, MO. Funeral services will be 10:00AM, Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home, with burial to follow in Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in Willis' name to Walnut Grove First Christian Church Building Fund and may be left at the funeral home.
Our family would like to extend a huge thank you to Ash Grove Health Care Facility for their outstanding care of Willis for the past few years.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019