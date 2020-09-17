Wilma Jean Kahle



Springfield - Wilma "Jean" Wickersham Bowers/Kahle ended her earthly journey September 10, 2020. She was born in Springfield on July 1, 1926.



Having had her parents John and Madge Wickersham only until age 21, losing her mother at age 11, she was extra close to her father. He was proud at getting to see his daughter become a part of the Kilties Drum Corp at Central (Senior) High School, graduating with the class of 1943.



After working at Heer's Dept Store in sales and office work she got a great job with the O'Reilly family and then Link Motor Supply. She and her father were so proud of her 100 dollar Christmas Bonus they gave her after only 7 months of employment, which was a lot of money in the 1940s. Her father told her to "never leave that job" but she met Charles D. Bowers "Chuck" with the Ozark Jubilee TV Show. They married in 1949 and had two wonderful daughters (her words), Cindy Sue and Vicky Lynn.



That marriage ended after 12 years. With 2 children to raise, she felt very blessed and happy to have met and married Wilmer R. Kahle in 1962. They enjoyed 42 years together.



In 1963 she began a wonderful and rewarding career at Associated Electric Cooperative for 36 and a half years. After retirement, Jean and Wil traveled and got into volunteer work, which they enjoyed until his passing in 2003. Jean continued volunteering with her daughter, Cindy. The Kahle's worshiped at Messiah Lutheran Church for the past 30 years.



Jean would like to be remembered as a person that was very blessed in life, having wonderful friends, family and people to share life's ups and downs with. She was blessed with wonderful health from her Maker Lord Jesus Christ, who she is looking forward to spending life eternal with.



She was preceded in death by her parents, husbands and daughter, Cindy Bass (Bowers).



She is survived by her daughter Vicky Mathews (Bowers), son-in-law Roger Mathews of Nixa; grandson, Justin Mathews of Florida; granddaughter, Lindsay Mathews of New York City.



Private Family Services were held and Jean was placed beside her late husband Wilmer and daughter Cindy at Hazelwood Cemetery, under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. No public gathering is planned as according to Jean's wishes. Jean wanted to be remembered as last seen by her friends and neighbors.



"Bye to all for now"



"Love you dearly"









