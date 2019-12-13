Services
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Gainesville
434 Main Street
Gainesville, MO 65655
(417) 679-3315
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Gainesville
434 Main Street
Gainesville, MO 65655
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Clinkingbeard Funeral Home - Gainesville
434 Main Street
Gainesville, MO 65655
Wilma L. Fish


1928 - 2019
Wilma L. Fish Obituary
Wilma L. Fish

Springfield - Wilma L. Fish, the daughter of Logan N. and Ella Mae Burch Naugle, was born on March 14, 1928 at Romance, MO, and passed away on December 12, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in Springfield, MO at the age of 91.

On December 26, 1946 she was united in marriage to Charles R. Fish at Mtn Home, AR, who preceded her in death on August 17, 2003.

Wilma was a musician, a dollmaker, a retired funeral director and a member of the Church of Christ. Some highlights of her life were making dried apple head dolls in her doll shop, "Wilma's Apple Dolls", for fifty years and playing folk music on her antique musical instruments, traveling and performing at various places with Charles and her folk music bands, "The Family From Romance" and "The Folk 4".

She is survived by one daughter, Jalana D. Jenkins, and one son Randy E. Fish. Other survivors are two grandchildren, four great grandchildren, seven great-great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

Others preceding her in death, in addition to her husband, Charles, are her parents, one son, one daughter, one grandson, three sisters, one brother and one son-in-law.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, December 17, 2019 in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home chapel, Gainesville, MO with E.J. Hampton officiating. Visitation will be Monday evening, December 16, 2019 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Oak Grove Cemetery near Wasola, MO. Memorial contributions may be made to the Souder Church of Christ, 296 CR 134, Wasola, MO 65773. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Gainesville, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019
