Wilma Lee Bigelow
Springfield - Wilma Lee Bigelow, 86, passed away in Springfield, MO on March 28, 2019. She was born in Springfield, MO on March 22, 1933 to Loyd and Effie (Troxell) Lisenby. Wilma retired from General Electric after 20 plus years, was a member of South Haven Baptist Church and very much enjoyed life and cherished time with family.
Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, sisters, Joan Thimesch, Naomi Jean King and Frances Lisenby, one brother, Bob Lisenby. She is survived by her daughter, Patricia and Tom Bray, granddaughter, Tobi and Travis Burks, two great-grandchildren, Tyler and Tinley Burks. Two sisters, Evelyn Smith and Dorcas Killingsworth and two brothers, Sonny and Sam Lisenby.
Services for Wilma will be on Monday, April 1, 2019 in Greenlawn Funeral Home North at 10:00 am
Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 31, 2019