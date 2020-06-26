Wilma Lorene (MiMi) PeckFair Grove - Wilma Lorene Peck (MiMi), 83, of Fair Grove passed away on June 24, 2020. Wilma was born on May 12, 1937 in Springfield, MO. She worked for General Electric and was a care giver at Home Sweet Home. After 20 years she retired in 1998. MiMi loved going to Downstream Casino and going to the beach. Her favorite hobby was spending time with her family and attending all their sporting events. MiMi was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Ruth Buck, sister Sally, nephew, Michael Wayne , niece Lecia Ann. She is survived by her son, Billy and wife Carla Peck, daughter, Ronda and husband Ed Ousley, grandchildren, Nicole and husband Tim Barrett, Trey and wife Allison Peck, Sheila and husband Matt Shipman, Ashton and husband Alex Edwards, seven great- grandchildren, and a host of other relatives.There will be a graveside service on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 2:00 pm in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens.