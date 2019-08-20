Services
Hedges-Scott Funeral Home
2861 Highway 42
Osage Beach, MO 65065
(573) 348-3232
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Lake Presbyterian Church
Osage Beach, MO
Wilma Wolters Deems


1931 - 2019
Wilma Wolters Deems Obituary
Wilma Wolters Deems

Springfield - Wilma Wolters Deems entered into heaven on July 18, 2019 at Quail Creek Nursing Facility in Springfield, Missouri surrounded by family and staff.

Wilma was born December 26, 1931 in East Saint Louis, Illinois to Agnes Fischer Wolters and William Wolters.

Survivors include her four children Terri Curran (Doug), Steve Schmidt (Debbie Richardson), David Schmidt (Liz) and Nancy Martin Hinds (Russell), and eight grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Lake Presbyterian Church, Osage Beach, Missouri on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 10:00am with an informal reception to follow.

Wilma loved her country and supported a variety of charitable military organizations in her lifetime.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in memory of Wilma Deems to: Honor Flight of the Ozarks, 1615 S Ingram Mill Rd., Bldg. F, Springfield, MO. 65804 https://www.honorflightoftheozarks.org/

Expressions of sympathy may be shared online at www.hedgesscottfuneralhomes.com

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Hedges-Scott Funeral Home, Osage Beach, Missouri.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 20, 2019
