|
|
Yolanda Kay Davis Deputy
Yolanda Kay Davis Deputy, daughter of Orval and Eulah Neill Davis was born on May 2, 1943 in Springfield, Missouri. She passed away on January 23, 2020 in Lebanon.
Yolanda grew up in Bolivar Missouri. As a young girl, she joined the First United Methodist Church of Bolivar and during high school worked at the church office. After graduating from Bolivar High School in 1961, she continued her education at Drury University in Springfield. While at Drury she earned a Secondary Education Teaching degree with an emphasis in Home Economics. During one summer break at Drury, Yolanda met Darrell Deputy and they where married in 1965.
Yolanda taught school for several years in St. Louis and later in Lebanon while working on her Masters degree in Education. She taught art and home economics at the Lebanon Junior High. She loved teaching and helping students achieve their goals. Since leaving teaching in 1976, she has worked with her husband on several business ventures in the Lebanon area. She has helped with PTA fundraisers, band parents, TAG programming, sports teams, booster clubs, and assisted in the updating of the Lebanon High School football stadium press box in the 1990s.
Yolanda was preceded in death by her husband, Darrell Deputy Jr, and her parents. She is survived by her son, Scott Deputy of California, by her daughter, Debra and her husband Sean McGruder of Lebanon, by her sister, Yvonna Davis of Nixa, by her mother-in-law, Hazel Deputy, of Lebanon, and by her grandchildren, Olivia McGruder and Conor McGruder of Lebanon.
Family and friends may visit Shadel's Colonial Chapel for viewing of photos and sharing of memories. A private family funeral will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Yolanda's family is requesting donations to the First United Methodist Church of Lebanon, 300 North Madison, Lebanon Mo 65536.
Thank you to everyone for your prayers and kindness over the last few weeks. It is a joy to hear of the friendships and positive impacts Yolanda has made in her lifetime.
Cards may be sent to: Deputy Family, PO Box 1391, Lebanon, Mo 65536.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 24 to Jan. 26, 2020