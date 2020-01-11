|
Yvonne (Howell) Gray
Nixa - Yvonne (Howell) Gray passed away from this life on Thursday, January 9, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, after her battle with Alzheimer's. Yvonne was born on February 4, 1929, to W.O. Hyder and Pearl (Hubbard) Hyder, in Marshfield Mo. They preceded her in death along with her best friend and sister, Ruby Dyson, and three infant siblings.
Yvonne was a devout Christian and has been a faithful and devoted member in the Church of Christ since early childhood. One of her greatest rewards was a mission trip to Nicaragua with some of her East Grand Church of Christ friends. She also devoted 12 plus years of her life to being a volunteer with Cox Medical Center Lifeline Program. Yvonne enjoyed her career as a legal secretary. She was an avid reader and loved to crochet and needlepoint.
Yvonne is survived by her husband Art Gray, and his son Cory, of Aurora, one uncle, niece, nephew and cousins. Also surviving from her previous marriage are her loving daughters, Kathy Osborne (husband Rich), Leesa Waterworth (husband Brian) and step-daughter, Susan Haynes (husband John), four grandchildren (Kim, Brian, Chad and Megan), 10 great-grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren along with numerous step-great grandchildren and great great-grandchildren.
Services for Yvonne will be at 10:30 Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Greenlawn Funeral Home East. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Tuesday January 14, 2020 in the funeral home.
The family wishes to thank Dr. Zubair and the team at Compassus Hospice for the care and compassion extended to our mother.
Published in the News-Leader from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020