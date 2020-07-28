Zachary David Mason
Springfield - Zachary David Mason, born February 8, 1989, departed this life on July 25, 2020 after a courageous battle for his health. Zach was born in Colorado Springs, CO. He was an avid fan of the Rockies, the Avalanche and the Broncos. After moving to Springfield, MO, he quickly developed many new lifelong friends and even became an avid Cardinals fan. Zach graduated from Glenedale High School in 2007 where he enjoyed playing baseball all four years. Zach graduated from Drury University in 2011 with a Bachelors Degree in Marketing. While attending Drury, he was a member of the Sigma Nu Epsilon Beta Chapter and was also a member of SIFE, where he participated on a team that won first place national honors and raised money for many charity projects. Zach received his MBA from the University of Missouri in December 2019. While at MU he managed a team project that won first place for a national business competition for the Associated Press. Zach loved and enjoyed his many friends as well as his classmates in Springfield and at MU.
Zach is survived by his parents, Richard (Dick) and Julie Mason; his sisters, Patricia Mason and Pamela Bachus (Randy); his nieces and nephew, Reagan, Erin and Ryan Bachus; the families of his many aunts and uncles including Karen and Andy See, Bill and Lori Mason, Jeanne and Greg Brown, Darrell Mason, and Bill and Donna Montgomery. Zach also leaves behind his beloved Bones the cat. Zach was the joy and purpose of the lives of his parents. We want to thank everyone for their prayers and support during these trying times with special recognition to the nurses and doctors at Barnes Jewish Hospital and to his aunt Karen See who was with Zach and his parents throughout his illness.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Schweitzer United Methodist Church in Springfield, MO on Friday, July 31, 2020 at 11:00 AM. Because of these unprecedented times we are currently in, the family will not have a visitation and ask all who wish to attend the Celebration service to please practice social distancing and wear a mask. If you are unable to attend the family will live stream the service at facebook.com/zachmasoncelebrationoflife
. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com
Zach loved all people and all animals. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Zach's memory to the Humane Society, Rescue One or any No-Kill animal rescue or charity of your choice
