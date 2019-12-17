|
Zackery Eugene Biber
Omaha - Zackery Eugene Biber , age 28, passed away and went to be with our heavenly father on December 13th, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Zackery was born in Springfield, Missouri on February 3rd, 1991. He was born to Kristi (Bayless) Wischnack and Joe Sneed and was later adopted by his father JoJo Biber. He lived in Springfield or the surrounding area most his life and loved the 417. He attended Parkview High School and worked at several area call centers in customer service. In 2010 he won the Best Of the Best Award for his spectacular customer service.
Zackery had a love for music above all things. He was a gifted drummer and guitar player. He loved music of all kinds but especially metal. He loved his Kansas City Chiefs and would never pass an opportunity to go to a game with friends or family. Zackery had a heart of gold and loved his family. He gave huge hugs and was also never afraid to be himself and make you laugh.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather Clarance (Bud) Sneed of Baxter Springs, Kansas and His maternal grandfather John Owen Bayless Jr of Springfield, Missouri.
He is survived by his parents Kristi and Herb Wischnack of Omaha, Nebraska, Joe Sneed of Webb City, Missouri and JoJo and Courtney Biber of Springfield, Missouri; Several grandparents, His pride and joy and only son James Ayden Biber of Joplin, Missouri; and 5 siblings; Jacob Biber of Crofton, Maryland, Reanna Biber (and son Noah) of St Joe, Missouri, Teagan Biber of Topeka, Kansas, Brighton and Brenndon Wischnack of Omaha, Nebraska; Many aunts, uncles and cousins.
While Zackery will be deeply missed by his family, friends and all those who loved him, his memory will live on through his choice of organ donation.
A Celebration of Life will take place from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, December 20th, 2019 at
Affinity Riverside Estate 381 Guin Road Nixa, Mo. 65714
In Lieu of flowers contributions may be made to A Man In Recovery Foundation at 121 N Washington St Naperville, Ill. 60540 in Zackery's honor.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019