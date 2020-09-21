Zenas Johan Bicket



On September 17, 2020, Zenas Johan Bicket finished his earthly course, having fought a good fight against Alzheimer's disease and having kept the faith. He was born October 14, 1932, in Hartford, Illinois, the first child of Rev. Paul J. and Marie Bicket.



Zenas married the love of his life, Rhoda,on August 28, 1954. They had three children, Debbie, Daniel, and David.



He attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, Central Bible Institute in Springfield, and the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, where he earned his master's and doctoral degrees.



Dr. Bicket taught English and served as academic dean at Evangel College. He became dean of curriculum instructional design at Berean College (now Global University) in 1985 and its president in 1989, retiring in 1999.



He authored many books and articles, wrote Berean Bible Courses, and served as the chairman of the commission on doctrinal purity of the Assemblies of God.



Zenas was preceded in death by his parents, wife Rhoda, and brothers James and Philip. He is survived by his brother David (Michele) Bicket; children Debbie, Dan (Debbie), and David (Paula) Bicket; grandchildren Lori and Chris (Laurie) Gaulter; several great- and great-great-grandchildren; niece Tammy Bicket; other nieces and nephews; and many friends.



His family thanks special friends Diane Rentschler and Roger and Bonnie Cotton for their faithful love and many kindnesses and Jane Renner for her invaluable assistance. The Bickets are grateful for the compassionate care of Kylie at Hopedale Cottages and Randy and the team from Terrace Home Health and Hospice.



A funeral service will be held Wednesday, September 23, at 2 pm at Central Assembly of God, 1301 N. Boonville Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Evangel University/Bicket Family Scholarship.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store