Services
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
(239) 936-2177
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
View Map
Service
Monday, May 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Harvey Engelhardt Funeral & Cremation Services
1600 Colonial Blvd
Fort Myers, FL 33907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Ann Brown


1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Agnes Ann Brown Obituary
Agnes Ann Brown

Lehigh Acres - Agnes Ann Brown, "Ann" as she preferred to be called passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres, Florida on May 5th, 2019. Born to Alka Wheeler and William Skaggs on April 12, 1924 in Louisa, Kentucky. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles W. Brown, son Wallace Brown, daughter Sherry Tiers , brothers James and Casa Banca, sisters Loretta, and Susan. She is survived by her sister Peggy, 3 granddaughters, Angela, Meggan and Tiffany, and by 4 great grand children, Leighann, Angelo , Sophia and Madelinn, and many more family members.

Services will be held Monday May, 20th 2019 at Harvey Engelhardt Funeral Home, 1600 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL from 3-4 for family and 4-6 for anyone who wishes to pay respects.
Published in The News-Press on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now