Agnes Ann Brown
Lehigh Acres - Agnes Ann Brown, "Ann" as she preferred to be called passed away peacefully at Hope Hospice in Lehigh Acres, Florida on May 5th, 2019. Born to Alka Wheeler and William Skaggs on April 12, 1924 in Louisa, Kentucky. Preceded in death by her beloved husband Charles W. Brown, son Wallace Brown, daughter Sherry Tiers , brothers James and Casa Banca, sisters Loretta, and Susan. She is survived by her sister Peggy, 3 granddaughters, Angela, Meggan and Tiffany, and by 4 great grand children, Leighann, Angelo , Sophia and Madelinn, and many more family members.
Services will be held Monday May, 20th 2019 at Harvey Engelhardt Funeral Home, 1600 Colonial Blvd, Fort Myers, FL from 3-4 for family and 4-6 for anyone who wishes to pay respects.
Published in The News-Press on May 16, 2019