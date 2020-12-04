1/1
Alan B. Crotty
1938 - 2020
Alan B. Crotty

Fort Myers - Alan B. Crotty of Fort Myers died December 2 in Fort Myers, Florida.

Born in Germantown, NY on January 10, 1938, he was the son of Terrance B. and Lillian (Smith) Crotty. Mr. Crotty graduated in 1955 from Arlington High School and attended Orange County Community College. He spent his career at IBM, retiring after 30 years. Mr. Crotty was a life member of the Pleasant Valley Fire Department where he served as a volunteer firefighter and assistant chief. He also served as a member of the Arson Investigation Team and as Dutchess County Fire Coordinator.

After retiring from both IBM and the fire service, he relocated to sunny south Florida where he never had to shovel snow or pull anyone out of a ditch again. Instead, he obtained his real estate brokers license and found a new career selling and managing property. Despite the new location, his allegiance to the New York Giants never wavered.

Mr. Crotty is survived by his wife of 62 years, Gail; son Alan and daughter-in-law Linda; granddaughter Erika; and daughter Lisa. His brother Terrance preceded him in death.

Burial will be private. A memorial service will be arranged later when we can all gather and remember Al together. In the meantime, he would ask that you wear a mask and stay home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the NY State Fireman's Home Small Change Fund. https://firemenshome.com/give/






Published in The News-Press from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
