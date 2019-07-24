|
ALAN DONNELL JONES
Fort Myers - Alan Donnell Jones was born in Stafford Springs, CT on September 6, 1930, the son of Reverend and Mrs. Edwin T. Jones. He attended Rutgers University and later enlisted in the U.S. Navy to serve in the Korean War where he became a Sonar/Radioman on the (SS-401) USS Seadog, stationed out of Key West, Fl.
Throughout his lifetime, Alan would tell stories of his service in the War, the places he had traveled and the friends he met along the way. As a doting and supportive husband and father, he never missed a Scout meeting, ballet recital, fishing trip, even helping to deliver newspapers on snowy days. He would host annual Superbowl parties for the neighborhood where laughter and cheers made their way through the streets like the babbling Satuit Trail Brook. Life in Scituate, Massachusetts held many chapters for Alan, making him even more loving, nurturing and aware of what his life had in store.
Alan ventured to southwest Florida where he retired. He and his friends fished, and fished and fished. He loved being on the water and spending the peaceful times waiting for a good bite on the line....the struggle of the reel.... the salty air. Once a sailor, always a sailor.
Behind he leaves his two children, son Christopher Alan, wife Brenda, and their children; Tristan, Kaitlyn and Christopher Jr., and his daughter Anita Donnell, husband Dan (Vasiloff), their son Cameron and Alan's late granddaughter, Victoria. He also leaves many happy and active grand and great grandchildren, Up North, he leaves his loving and ever-present sister Kami and husband Homer (Bruno) and adoring family. And the family of his late brother and sister-in-law, Reverand and Mrs. Leonard Jones. Well wishes and thanks go to the family of Marie Zock-Jones and her brother Bob and wife, Maureen and their children.......for the many years of kindness and abundant joy they all shared. He leaves his wife Betty and her children Carole and Scott and their children and grandchildren who provided love and support throughout his later years. He will never know how much "The Hood" loved having him around, sharing his stories and watching the Sox.
. In the words of the Welsh seafarer, explorer and writer, Tristan Jones:
"Dos gyda Duw"
Go With God
Published in The News-Press on July 24, 2019