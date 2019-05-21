|
|
Alan Jerome Wioskowski
Fort Myers - Alan J. Wioskowski passed away peacefully on the 15th of May 2019 at Health Park Medical Center in Fort Myers, Florida after an extended illness. Alan was born on March 15, 1942 in Detroit, Michigan. He majored in Music and Ensemble Voice at Wayne State University and later served in the US Army from which he was honorably discharged in 1968, receiving the Vietnam Service Medal, the Vietnam Campaign Medal, the National Defense Service Medal and the Joint Service Commendation Medal. After military service, Alan's career included Purchasing support service for the Lahey Clinic in both Boston and Burlington, Massachusetts, followed by service as Director of Purchasing for the Miriam Hospital in Providence, R.I.; a position from which he subsequently retired and moved to norther New York. In New York, Alan "un-retired" and assumed the position of Weekend Announcer, Web Manager and Comptroller for North Country Public Radio. In addition, Alan served as a Board Member and Web Manger of The Orchestra of Northern New York.Throughout the years, Alan enjoyed singing in various size groups with varying styles: the Peter Palmer Voices & Orchestra (Chicago, IL), the Alan Jaye Singers, the Kenneth Jewel Chorale (Detroit, MI), the Saint Lawrence University Community Chorus, the Saint Lawrence University Early Music Singers and the Potsdam Community Chorus (affiliated with the Crane School of Music, SUNY Potsdam.) With his extensive experience in public and professional associations throughout his career in both work and music, he was pleased to have the opportunity to utilize his experience to help establish and ensure the long-term existence of an incredible and talented group of singing individuals in the Fort Myers area. Serving as the Founding President of the Symphonic Chorale of Southwest Florida, Alan successfully laid the groundwork for its future growth and development. In addition, Alan sang as a member of the Chorale, a role he continued to fulfill until prevented by his health in 2019. Alan is survived by his husband John W. Marson of Fort Myers, Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents, Aloysius J. Wioskowski and Julia C. Wioskowski (Wala) and brother Jerome C. Wioskowski (Carol), all of Oxford, Michigan. Surviving family includes sister Judith Anne Jorgensen (David) of Chelsea, Michigan; brother Jon J. Wioskowski (Joan) of Venice, Florida, and sister Anne Farnsworth (Ted, deceased) of Alanson, Michigan as well as many beloved nieces and nephews and greats. Cremation with internment of ashes within a VA National Cemetery in New York state are planned in accordance with Alan's wishes. Arrangements are by Gendron Funeral Home of Fort Myers, Florida (www.gendronfuneralhome.com) A Celebration of Life is also being planned and will be announced at a later date. For those who wish to make a donation in Alan's memory, may do so in support of the Symphonic Chorale of Southwest Florida (www.symphonicchorale.org), North Country Public Radio (www.ncpr.org) or Orchestra of Northern New York (44 Pierrepont Ave. Potsdam, NY 13676.)
Published in The News-Press on May 21, 2019