Cape Coral - Alan Wayne Workman, 58, died on Thursday November 14th, 2019 in Cape Coral, Florida.

Alan was preceded in death by his father Billy Workman and is survived by his mother Desiree, his brother Ron, his nephew Jeremy and his 2 children. Alan will be missed by his immediate family, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and colleagues. His wishes were to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread at a later date. If you want a way to honor Alan's memory and celebrate his life, just raise a glass or remember him fondly when you get together for the upcoming holidays with your loved ones.
Published in The News-Press from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
