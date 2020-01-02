Resources
Alexander DeFrancisco

Alexander DeFrancisco Obituary
Alexander DeFrancisco

Alexander DeFrancisco passed away on Christmas Day at the age of 84.

Alex spent his childhood in Brooklyn, NY and moved upstate as a teenager, where he met the love of his life, Virginia. The couple married and raised their three children on Long Island, before retiring to Fort Myers, FL.

Alex loved being out on his boat, working on do-it-yourself home projects, lunches at McDonald's, and above all else, spending time with his family. Throughout his life, his outgoing personality always had a way of making people smile. And those closest to him are left with a thousand warm memories punctuated by his frequent use of the phrase 'Holy Mackerel!' and his fervent belief that one day he would win the lottery.

Alex was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia. He leaves behind his three loving children, Scott (Allison), Jim (Peggy), and Cindy, seven grandchildren, and one great-grandchild. Funeral arrangements will be held Saturday morning, January 4, 2020, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Babylon, New York. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the .

We love you, Grandpa. You may have never won the lotto, but, holy mackerel, we all hit the jackpot with you in our lives.
Published in The News-Press from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
