Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Residence Inn by Marriott
20371 Summerlin Rd
Fort Myers, FL
Alexander H. Morton


1994 - 2020
Alexander H. Morton Obituary
Alexander H. Morton

Umatilla - Alexander H. Morton, 26, passed away, January 28th, 2020 in his residence in Umatilla, FL. Born January 7th, 1994 @ HealthPark Medical Center in Fort Myers, Fl , Alex was a much loved 3rd son to his parents, Steve and Connie.

Alex attended Summit Christian School thru 8th grade and then attended South Fort Myers High school graduating with the class of 2013. He attended Florida Southwestern State College for a short time. Alex worked for several years at the Sanibel Cinema on Sanibel Island and most recently at Outback Restaurant in the Villages located in Central Florida.

He is survived by his mother, Connie Barbour and step-father, Tom Kugelman, his Maternal grandparents, Hugh and Eva Barbour and his brothers, Christ Morton (Nicole), Andrew Morton, and step-sister, Linsey Mills (Joe) and step-brother, Erich Kugelman. And his much loved nephew, Carter Mills and two nieces, Addison Mills and Penelope Morton. He was preceded into Heaven by his Father, Steven Morton, his Aunt Debbie Dietrich, his step-sister, Whitney Kugelman and both of his paternal grandparents, Ronald and Frances Morton.

There will be a Celebration of Life TODAY, SATURDAY, 02/08/2020 from 2 PM - 4 PM at the Residence Inn by Marriott, 20371 Summerlin Rd, Fort Myers, FL 33908
Published in The News-Press from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020
